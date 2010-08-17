BLAST FROM THE PAST: Lycos Sold Today For $36 Million!

If you used the Internet in the 1990s, you probably used Lycos.com at one point. (And later, one of the sites from its massive portal.)



Today the Lycos brand has been acquired again, this time for $36 million by Indian firm Ybrant Digital, who purchased it from Korean Daum Corp., Mass High Tech reports.

The search engine/directory/portal was a huge early web brand, went public in 1996, bought a bunch of sites like Tripod, Angelfire, and Wired.com, and was sold near the peak of the dot-com bubble for $5.4 billion to Spanish telecom giant Telefonica. Now it’s worth 0.67% of that.

Daum bought Lycos from Telefonica’s Internet arm in 2004 for $95 million. And now it’s apparently only worth a third of that.

