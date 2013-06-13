LLOYD BLANKFEIN: America Isn't Growing Faster Because Of Too Much 'Negativity'

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said that the culture of America “has gotten too negative” this morning during a livestream event in Washington, D.C. hosted on by Politico and hosted by Ben White.



“Economy is not a science, it’s a social science,” Blankfein said. “A lot of good things are happening, but sentiment is so negative.”

People might wonder why the country isn’t growing faster. Because of the negative sentiment, people are scared and afraid to make mistakes, he explained.

So what are his solutions?

“Less negative reporting and less negativity,” he said.

“Culture of America has gotten too negative— Is that a trend or a cycle? I think its a cycle…I’m optimistic, but I will say there’s a moment where sentiment is more negative than the facts command. And sentiment matters.”

