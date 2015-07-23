Take a tour of Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein's $17 million Hamptons home

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is trying to sell his Sagaponack estate again — with a 20% markup on its listing in 2012, The Real Deal’s Claire Moses reported.

The freshly-minted billionaire put the Parsonage Lane property up for $US16.995 million with Sotheby’s International Realty. A sale would reduce Blankfein’s approximately $US73 million in personal real estate holdings, Bloomberg reported.

Blankfein has repeatedly tried to sell the property since 2007, reportedly asking for $US14 million for the mansion in 2012. The same year, the CEO bought another house in Bridgehampton — this time worth $US32.5 million.

Blankfein bought the property in 1995 and commissioned architect Larry Randolf and builders at Men at Work to complete the mansion in 2001. The property has 7 bedrooms, 5 full baths, a heated pool and tennis courts, according to the real estate listing.

Meanwhile — as Blankfein tries to sell the property — take the chance to look around.

