Take a tour of Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein's $17 million Hamptons home

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is trying to sell his Sagaponack estate again — with a 20% markup on its listing in 2012, The Real Deal’s Claire Moses reported.
The freshly-minted billionaire put the Parsonage Lane property up for $US16.995 million with Sotheby’s International Realty. A sale would reduce Blankfein’s approximately $US73 million in personal real estate holdings, Bloomberg reported.
Blankfein has repeatedly tried to sell the property since 2007, reportedly asking for $US14 million for the mansion in 2012. The same year, the CEO bought another house in Bridgehampton — this time worth $US32.5 million.
Blankfein bought the property in 1995 and commissioned architect Larry Randolf and builders at Men at Work to complete the mansion in 2001. The property has 7 bedrooms, 5 full baths, a heated pool and tennis courts, according to the real estate listing.
Meanwhile — as Blankfein tries to sell the property — take the chance to look around.
Welcome to Lloyd Blankfein's summer home in the South Hamptons -- priced at $16.995 million. Architects capped off the romantic estate with a barn style roof.
The front doors open into a simple foyer. Light streams in from floor-to-ceiling windows on nearly every wall.
Or have a private chat with just one or two people in the intimate study. Dark wood furniture and hidden shelving surround the room.
Take a seat at the dining room table. Rustic furnishings with hints of the medieval give the room character.
Have a snooze or lounge by the balcony of the provincial style master suite, with its own fireplace.
And check out its accompanying bathroom with shower and bath. With five full baths and three half baths, you'll never fight for bathroom privileges in this mansion.
Take a seat on the back porch for a change of pace. There is an outdoor BBQ and fire pit in the background
Wander through the manicured grounds. Take a deep breath and enjoy the open horizon, or play some tennis at the Har-Tru court.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.