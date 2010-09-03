Blankfein Is Spotted On Vacation In Sag Harbor Eating Italian With A Pink Popped Collar

Two unbelievable pieces of breaking news here: Lloyd Blankfein pops his collar, and he wears pink.



We spoke to someone who told us that sitting next to him at dinner last night at Tutto il Giorno, an Italian restaurant in Sag Harbor, was Blankfein, his wife, and another (unidentified) couple. Blankfein was wearing a pink shirt with the collar popped.

We did not see this coming.

In fact, the other piece of news, that Blankfein is on vacation right now, would normally be the bigger news, considering it’s the end of the third quarter (but he’s nearby, in Sag Harbor, so it’s not like he defected or anything).

But the pink popped collar is such an unexpected fashion statement, especially coming from Blankfein, who’s normally buttoned up in his Goldman CEO suit, that it takes precedence.

However, perhaps we should not be so surprised. 20 years ago, apparently, the popped collar originated in the ghetto, like Blankfein (kind of).

