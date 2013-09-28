[PHOTO] Here's Lloyd Blankfein In A Speedo

During our search for Wall Street CEOs in high school yearbooks, we came across Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein in his swimsuit.

Blankfein was a star swimmer at Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn. He was the city champion for the 400 meter freestyle event.

He graduated in 1971 and was the valedictorian of his class.

He’s still an avid swimmer today.

Check it out:

