Hacker Claims They Hacked Lloyd Blankfein

Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman Sachs CEO, is the target of a just-released “dox,” a public release of personal info, that has the potential to be a devastating breach of privacy.



But if this is all they can get on Blankfein – good news. This hack appears to have revealed approximately little to nothing.

The info dump includes addresses, lawsuits, and Goldman business registries–all public.

The hackers appear to be affiliated with Occupy Wall Street. The person who took credit for the hack, whose Twitter name is @CabinCr3w, also released information about a New York police officer who is seen in videos spraying pepper spray into the faces of women protesters who are penned behind a police barricade net at the “Occupy Wall Street” demonstrations, according to CBS.

Here is a link to the dox, for what little it’s worth.

Here’s a screen shot of part of it:

