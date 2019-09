Charlie Gasparino at Fox Biz has a little preview of what is to come in Blankfein’s testimony tomorrow in front of the Senate committee.



Apparently tomorrow Blankfein will say that Fabrice “Fabulous Fab” Tourre “is immature” and “showed poor judgement” but he didn’t do anything illegal.

