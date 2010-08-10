Blankfein Can't Judge The Best Business Book This Year Because They're All About Him

Stepping away from the books.

Lloyd Blankfein is usually one of the judges for the Financial Times’ and Goldman’s annual award for the best business book, but this year, Blankfein is recusing himself from judging, says Publisher’s Weekly.Usually people recuse themself from advising or judging committees because there is a conflict of interest.



So what’s the conflict?

Here’s the list of this year’s nominees:

The End of the Free Market: Who Wins the War Between States and Corporations?

Ian Bremmer (Portfolio/Penguin)

How Markets Fail: The Logic of Economic Calamities

John Cassidy (Allen Lane/Penguin Press UK, Farrar, Straus and Giroux US)

Circle of Greed: The Spectacular Rise and Fall of the Lawyer Who Brought Corporate America to Its Knees

Patrick Dillon and Carl M. Cannon (Random House/Crown Publishing Group, Broadway Books)

Fortune’s Fool: Edgar Bronfman, Jr., Warner Music, and an Industry in Crisis

Fred Goodman (Simon & Schuster)

Union Atlantic: A Novel

Adam Haslett (Tuskar Rock/Atlantic Books, Doubleday/Nan A Talese)

The Art of Choosing

Sheena Iyengar (Little, Brown, Twelve/Hachette Group)

The Lords of Strategy: The Secret Intellectual History of the New Corporate World

Walter Kiechel (Harvard Business Review Press)

The Facebook Effect: The Inside Story of the Company That Is Connecting the World

David Kirkpatrick (Simon & Schuster)

The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine

Michael Lewis (Allen Lane/Penguin Press UK, WW Norton & Co US)

More Money than God: Hedge Funds and the Making of a New Elite

Sebastian Mallaby (Bloomsbury, Penguin Press)

All the Devils Are Here: The Hidden History of the Financial Crisis

Bethany McLean and Joe Nocera (Portfolio/Penguin)

What Works: Success in Stressful Times

Hamish McRae (Harper Press/HarperCollins)

Fault Lines: How Hidden Fractures Still Threaten the World Economy

Raghuram Rajan (Princeton University Press)

The Rational Optimist: How Prosperity Evolves

Matt Ridley (Harper/Fourth Estate, HarperCollins Publishers)

Too Big to Fail: The Inside Story of How Wall Street and Washington Fought to Save the Financial System – and Themselves Andrew Ross Sorkin (Allen Lane/Penguin Press UK, Viking/Penguin US)

MacroWikinomics: Rebooting Business and the World Don Tapscott and Anthony Williams (Atlantic Books, Portfolio/Penguin) So what’s the conflict of interest? Well, obviously, many of these books (TBTF, The Big Short) are in part about Goldman and Blankfein.

Books that have been on the list in the past, (Goldman lists the past winners on its website – last year it was “Lords of Finance,” in 2005 it was “The World Is Flat.”), probably didn’t detail a recent, contentious event.

