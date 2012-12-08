Goldman Sachs CEO Bought This Massive Bridgehampton Estate For $32.5 Million

Photo: Trulia

Ladies and Gentlemen, we are not this lucky every day.The NY Post reports that Lloyd Blankfein just bought a sprawling new 7.5 acre Bridgehampton estate for $35.5 million. He hasn’t sold his old Hamptons house but, we’re fairly certain he’s not worried about that.



The new 8,000 square foot house boasts 6.5 bathrooms, a pool and tennis court, plus plenty of space (formal living and dining room) to entertain.

We’ll be waiting for invitation to the house warming.

