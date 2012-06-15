Photo: Cillian Storm on Flickr

Mike Shedlock recently posted a funny compilation of people saying that “X is not Greece” and similar statements.We’ve tracked down many more of these statements.



The lady doth protest too much, methinks.

“France Is Not Greece“

Christian Noyer, Bank of France Chief, June 24 2011

“Italy Is Not Greece“

Fisher Investments, September 29, 2011

“The UK is Not Greece“

Trevor Greetham, direct of asset allocation at Fidelity, October 20, 2010

“California Is Not Greece“

Tom Dresslar, spokesman for California’s State Treasurer, May 12, 2010

“Portugal Is Not Greece“

Nicolas Veron, New York Times, February 16, 2012

“Portugal Is Not Greece, Spain is Not Greece“

Jean-Claude Trichet, President of ECB, May 7, 2010

“We’re Not Greece“

Barack Obama, President of USA, July 15, 2011

“The United States Is Not Spain“

Sean Hannity, Fox News, May 24, 2012

“Greece Is Not Spain“

John Schoen, MSNBC, June 11, 2012

“Israel Is Not Spain“

Yuval Steinitz, Israel’s Finance Minister, June 10, 2012

“UK Is Not Portugal“

Jeremy Warner, Telegraph, May 4, 2011

“Ireland Is Not Portgual, Nor Is It Greece“

Willem Buiter, Citigroup’s Chief Economist, January 11, 2012

“The United States Is Not Italy“

Jeanne Sahadi, CNN, November 14, 2011

Global Economic Analysis List:

“Spain is not Greece.”

Elena Salgado, Spanish Finance minister, Feb. 2010

“Portugal is not Greece.””Spain is not Greece.”

Elena Salgado, Spanish Finance minister, Feb. 2010

“Portugal is not Greece.”

The Economist, April 22, 2010.

“Ireland is not in ‘Greek Territory.”

Brian Lenihan, Irish Finance Minister .

“Greece is not Ireland.”

George Papaconstantinou, Greek Finance minister, 8th November 8, 2010.

“Spain is neither Ireland nor Portugal.”

Elena Salgado, Spanish Finance minister, November 16, 2010.

“Neither Spain nor Portugal is Ireland.”

Angel Gurria, Secretary-general OECD, November 18, 2010.

“Greece is not Ireland.”

George Papaconstantinou, Greek Finance minister, November 8, 2010.

“Spain is neither Ireland nor Portugal.”

Elena Salgado, Spanish Finance minister, November 16, 2010.

“Neither Spain nor Portugal is Ireland.”

Angel Gurria, Secretary-general OECD, November 18, 2010.

The New York Times’ List:

“Italy is absolutely not in the same situation as Greece.”

Jean-Claude Trichet, head of the European Central Bank, April 9, 2010

“What the Portuguese government wants the world to know is simpler: Portugal is not Greece.”

The Economist magazine, April 22, 2010

“Portugal, Spain, Ireland or Italy are not in the same situation as Greece. And Belgium less yet.”

Guy Quaden, governor of the National Bank of Belgium, May 7, 2010

” ‘ Ireland is no Greece’ confirms latest economic forecast.”

Ernst and Young, in its Economic Eye Summer Forecast, June 2010

“Greece is not Ireland; it doesn’t have banking stability problems.”

George Papaconstantinou, finance minister of Greece, Nov. 8, 2010

“Our economy is very different from that of Greece or Ireland because our financial sector has benefited by the supervision and regulation of the Bank of Spain, which was missing in Ireland.”

Elena Salgado, the Spanish finance minister in an interview in the British newspaper The Independent, Nov. 25, 2010

Bank failures in Ireland had “nothing to do with Portugal.”

Ángel Gurría, secretary general of the organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, in Bloomberg News, Nov. 22, 2010

“Portugal does not need any help, it is in a very different situation to Ireland.”

Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the European Council, Nov. 23, 2010

“Zapatero ‘gets it’ and Spain is taking its medicine pre-emptively. Certainly, Spain faces serious economic growth and labour market challenges as it works its way through a devastating real estate collapse in the coming quarters. But it has neither the debt stock of Greece, the bust banks of Ireland or the complacent government of Portugal.”

Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, research fellow at the Peterson Institute of International Economics in a CNBC guest blog post, Nov. 24, 2010

Don’t Miss Why US Interest Rates Have Made A Lot Of People Look Like Idiots Over The Past 10 Yeas >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.