Sorry Wall Street, Your Worst Nightmare Won Re-Election Last Night

Blanche Lincoln, the embattled Arkansas Senator, overcame a big push from the unionized left, to win her primary race and survive at least until November.



How’d she do it? Probably a combination of “the devil you know”-ness, help from Bill Clinton, and her personal war on Wall Street, having proposed the most aggressive amendments regarding derivatives.

Now she lives to see another day, and all the pressure is on her to keep up the stance until November, so for Wall Street, that’s one Senator, at least, who won’t stop breathing down your neck.

Added: As Max Keiser notes, this is also bad news for box office futures, as she’s the primary Senate opponent of them.

