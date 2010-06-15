Wall Street Set To Get Huge Win, As Blanche Lincoln Caving Towards A Derivatives Compromise

Photo: AP

Senator Blanche Lincoln is on a hunt to take down derivatives, or more specifcally radically alter the ability of bank holding companies to deal in them.But now, in an effort to broker some kind of compromise between the U.S. government and the banks, Lincoln may amend her derivatives measure to allows banks two full years to spin off their swaps departments into subsidiaries or special purpose entities.

Bloomberg reports, via FDL, that the proposal remains in “early stages” but could allow banks to continue doing derivative swap deals while they spin off the desks into new companies. Unfortunately for Lincoln, Bernanke and Geithner are against the measure, claiming that it could actually create more systemic risk rather than reduce it.



Bloomberg: The banking industry focused much of its lobbying efforts on removing the provision, including personal lobbying of lawmakers by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon. Banking officials and regulators including Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the original proposal could introduce more risk into the system by eliminating a primary hedging mechanism and could restrict bank capital at a time of economic stress.

Here’s the kicker though…

Banks would be able to produce their own studies of how the proposed legislation would “impact of the measure on mortgage lending, small business lending, jobs and capital formation. In otherwords, if the studies suggested that everything would suck after this, they’d probably wiggle out of the new rules.

The official language is below; have fun decoding it:

SEC. 716 TERM SHEET CLARIFICATIONS New FED Section 13 (3) Broad Based Federal Assistance to Swap Entities would be ok Swap Dealer can be a BHC Affiliate

• Separately capitalised

• Subject to 23A and 23B restrictions Bank MSPs not subject to FDIC Insurance and Fed Discount window restrictions. FDIC bridge banks, conservatorships and receiverships exempted 2 Year Transition Period to “Push Out” FBA gets to determine time frame for push out FBA consults with SEC/CFTC FBA required to consider impact on:

-Mortgage lending

-Small business Lending

-Jobs

-Capital Formation

