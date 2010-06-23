BUSTED: Sen. Blanche Lincoln Caught Looking For Special favour For Bank Owned By The Wal-Mart Family

Photo: AP

Late in the game this always happens.As final votes on any big piece of legislation draw near, crucial Senators use their clout to extract special compromises and concessions that affect only them.



The WSJ reports on a rich new situation, whereby Sen. Blanche Lincoln of Arkansas — who is spearheading the tough language in the bill regarding derivatives, not to mention the box office futures ban — is also looking out for one special bank.

The bank, Arvest Bank Group Inc., of Bentonville, Ark., is predominantly owned by the Walton family, of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. fame, perhaps the most influential family in the state and one of the richest in the U.S.

Under Ms. Lincoln’s proposed change, Arvest would be excused from a provision that could require banks to raise more capital, in Arvest’s case about $115 million. Other Senate Democrats had intended only to exempt banks with less than $10 billion in capital from the provision. Ms. Lincoln wants to raise that to $15 billion, a threshold that would exempt Arvest. It is the only bank in Arkansas with between $10 billion and $15 billion of assets, though there are some in other states.

Lincoln doesn’t seem to be hiding her intentions much, either. She’s met with Arvest, and she’s specifically said that she doesn’t want to see any Arkansas bank “punished.”

That right there is a pretty hilarious choice of words. Increasing capital requirements is a punishment?

Is that what this is about? We thought it was about making the financial system safer.

