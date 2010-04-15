Blanche Lincoln Made An Unpopular Vote On Healthcare, And Now She's Taking It Out On Wall Street In A Big Way

Arkansas Senator Blanche Lincoln is proposing drastic limitations on bank use of derivatives, according to The Washington Post.



It sounds as though her proposal goes further than anything else that’s been proposed heretofore.

Here’s what you need to know about ht his.

Blanche Lincoln supported healthcare reform, and it’s killing her re-election chances. See the ugly numbers at FiveThirtyEight.com.

So she’s taking it out on Wall Street in a big way. We’d expect other vulnerable Democrats to jump on board in a big way. Will be very interesting to watch.

