The Case For Blaming The Weather

Photo: AP

The weather is the last refuge of a scoundrel. People always blame it when they don’t like this or that economic result, and the shock GDP contraction in the UK is no exception.But… let’s play devils advocate right now because there IS a lot of weather right now.



Real quick:

Massive flooding in Australia

Sharp cold in India/Pakistan

Drought in the US

Flooding in Brazil

The biggest snow storm in ages in New York City

Horrible cold and snow in the UK

The thought of ignoring all of this while looking at retail/food/GDP numbers seems ludicrous, no?

