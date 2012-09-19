Blame New Media For The Spread Of The Anti-Islam Film

Roger Cohen
Muhammad Movie Trailer Libya

Photo: YouTube

A colleague from a TV news network was telling me the other day that its informal slogan was now “Never wrong for long.” News goes on air as it emerges in a furious competitive scramble, and then if it proves inaccurate it is supplanted rather than corrected.That, I guess, is what is meant by the new “churnalism.” So intense is the churn that nothing has much weight. Accuracy sometimes seems a quaint journalistic concept. As for truth, it belongs to a distinct moral universe.

