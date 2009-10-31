McAfee Profit Plunge Destroys Tech Stocks

You’d think a company known for anti-virus products wouldn’t be a market mover.



But here we are, watching the technology companies plummet like seagulls full of Alka-Seltzer. Right now, shares of McAfee (MFE) are down 7% after the company reported a 25% drop in profit, which is nothing to scoff at.

Marketwatch: “We think the street will view these results as disappointing,” Deutsche Bank analyst Todd Raker said in a note. “It appears the macro has muted some of this momentum near-term, but remain encouraged that results will improve as the PC market and IT spending rebound.”

The few firms who aren’t swimming in red yet include Oracle (ORCL), Sirius-XM Satellite Radio (SIRI), and DirecTV (DTV).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.