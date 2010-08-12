Blame Ireland For The Big Euro Crackup Today

European markets are closed now, but not before heavy they sustained heavy damage on a day complete with sovereign debt worries, and a currency plunge, the likes we haven’t seen in several weeks.



So what’s up?

Well, one of the rumours today was that the ECB had to step in and buy some Irish debt.

Gerry Davies at ForexLive points to losses at the Bank of Ireland.

Bloomberg:

Bank of Ireland Plc, the country’s biggest lender by market value, said first-half profit fell 66 per cent after taking losses on loans it’s selling to the government’s so-called bad bank.

Net income declined to 140 million euros ($183.6 million) from 410 million euros a year earlier, the Dublin-based bank said in a statement today. It had a 466 million-euro loss on loans being transferred to Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency, and made provisions for another 466 million euros of losses on assets due to go to the agency.

Then there’s this from the Irish Times, about Irish borrowing costs on the rise:

Ireland’s borrowing costs are continuing to rise, after the Government received approval yesterday to increase the amount of capital it can inject into Anglo Irish Bank.

The premium – or spread – that investors demand for holding 10-year Irish bonds, instead of benchmark German securities, has widened to 297 basis points today. The spread has now pulled out by more than 50 basis points this week.

So amidst all this, you have the euro-hammering ECB rumour.

