Blake Shelton Lets Wife Miranda Lambert 'Dig Through' His Phone To Prove He Isn't Cheating

Aly Weisman

People magazineCountry star Blake Shelton appears on the cover of this week’s People magazine denying reports that he cheated on his fellow country singer wife, Miranda Lambert.

“[I tell Miranda], ‘I have nothing to hide from you,’ ” says “The Voice” judge.

Shelton says that he even encourages her to check his cell phone if she wants to: “That’s always been our policy: ‘Here’s my phone. Go through it.'”

“That’s really the kind of trust we have,” Shelton continues. “There are no secrets. [I’ll say,] ‘Go dig through my drawers or my computer if you feel like you need to.’ And that’s been a really good thing, because I don’t want her to ever have any doubts.”

The 36-year-old’s denial comes after the singer was accused of having a month-long affair with 23-year-old singer, Cady Groves.

Lambert, for her part, told Us magazine in April that “Divorce is not an option” and that she ultimately “trusts [Shelton]… but knows how flirty he appears.”

