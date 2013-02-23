Facebook's Product Director Is Leaving And He Wrote A Really Funny Goodbye Note

Photo: indieflikr via Flickr

Facebook is losing another employee. Blake Ross, the social network’s director of product announced his departure in a funny goodbye note on his Facebook page.



Ross is known as something of a smart alec so its no surprise that his last note to the company is in his typical funnyman fashion. We spotted the note over at TechCrunch:

Hey everyone, I’ve decided to leave Facebook. I’m so grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to learn from and grow with you.

I’m leaving because a Forbes writer asked his son’s best friend Todd if Facebook was still cool and the friend said no, and plus none of HIS friends think so either, even Leila who used to love it, and this journalism made me reconsider the long-term viability of the company.

Also because, after scaling a website in a dorm room to a platform connecting a billion people in 196 countries through revolutionary high-efficiency auto-cooling data centres, you guys will probably never figure out how to sell a Quiznos turkey club on a phone.

In all seriousness, even after switching to part-time at Facebook, it’s just time for me to try new things. I was 14 when I came to the Bay Area to work at Netscape (socially stunted badge pic below). That’s half my life building software in a 10-mile area of Northern California—a rather long stretch considering I spent the first half of my life learning disciplines as varied as standing up, eating, and getting Bar Mitzvahed.

My parting advice: Cherish the launch days. To be surrounded by such bright people, brimming with optimism, forgetting to eat, is a blessing. It’s the kind of manic hopefulness that adulthood is supposed to drain out of you, and I will miss it most.

Launch day is also a great day for Legal to find out what you’re launching.

Guys, thanks for everything. You’ve all brought a lot of joy to this stone cold heart.”

Ross worked at Facebook for six years. Before Facebook Ross co-founded massively popular web browser Firefox. He joined Facebook when it bought his startup, Parakey. It was Facebook’s first acquisition.

