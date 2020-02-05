Blake Lively's 'The Rhythm Section' is the first major box-office flop of the year — and one of the worst of all time

Paramount Pictures Blake Lively in ‘The Rhythm Section’

“The Rhythm Section,” a new thriller starring Blake Lively, made just $US2.8 million over the weekend.

The movie cost $US50 million to make and could lose Paramount between $US30 million and $US40 million, according to Deadline.

It received poor ratings from both critics and audiences, with a 31% critic score and 43% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

2020 officially has its first major box-office flop.

“The Rhythm Section,” starring Blake Lively and directed by Reed Morano, made just $US2.8 million over the weekend and cost $US50 million to produce, a hefty sum for an adult-oriented thriller. The movie could lose the studio, Paramount, between $US30 million and $US40 million, according to Deadline.

It’s the worst opening ever for a movie playing on over 3,000 screens, according to IndieWire. For comparison, two of the biggest flops last year were STX’s animated flop, “Ugly Dolls,” which played on over 3,000 screens and opened with $US8 million, and “The Kid Who Would Be King,” which also opened on over 3,000 screens and made $US7 million in its first weekend.

“The Rhythm Section” received blistering reviews and has a 31% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The New Yorker’s Richard Brody called it a “witless and soulless thriller.” Polygon’s Karen Han wrote that there’s “no consistency to the characters or motifs.”

Moviegoers who did turn out for the movie didn’t care for it, either.

It has a 43% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes based on over 500 user ratings and received a poor C+ grade at CinemaScore, which surveys audiences on a movie’s opening night.

Despite the disappointing box office and terrible critic reception, the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson – who oversee the James Bond franchise – said they were pleased with the movie.

“We are obviously disappointed with the box office, but proud of Reed and our movie and the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Blake’s performance,” they told Deadline.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.