Blake Lively is sick of everyone talking about her post-baby body

While promoting her recent film “The Shallows,” Blake Lively garnered a ton of attention for the amazing transformation her body went through as the actress prepared for the role.

Just ten months before filming the surfer-versus-shark film, Lively had given birth to her first child, daughter James. But by the time filming began, Lively was incredibly fit and toned, and rocked a bikini throughout the entire movie.

However, as The Cut noted, Lively revealed that she’s not entirely thrilled with the focus on her body in a new video interview with Sunrise in Australia. Instead, she’d rather people focus on the fact that she even gave birth in the first place.

“I think a woman’s body after having a baby is pretty amazing. You don’t need to be Victoria’s Secret ready right away, because you just did the most incredible miracle that life has to offer. You gave birth to a human being. So I would really like to see that celebrated,” the actress told Sunrise.

Columbia Pictures Blake Lively filmed ‘The Shallows’ (pictured) just eight months after giving birth.

A lot of the press surrounding the movie, including here at INSIDER, focused on the impressive training regimen Lively endured to get ready for the film. The actress’s trainer Don Saladino told People that she worked out five to six days a week for two months to train for the role.

But moving forward, Lively would rather see more of an emphasis on the physical feat of actually giving birth, than focusing on how quickly women’s bodies bounce back after having a baby.

“It’s so unfair, though, because it’s so celebrated: This is what someone can look like after a baby,” Lively said.

Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are currently expecting their second child.

