Blake Lively nailed her futuristic look at the Golden Globes with husband Ryan Reynolds

Anjelica Oswald
Blake lively ryan reynoldsFrazer Harrison/Getty ImagesThe most adorable couple kills it again.

Blake Lively nailed her Golden Globes red carpet look, as per usual.

The actress joined husband and Golden Globe nominee Ryan Reynolds at the Globes Sunday night where he was nominated for his role in box-office hit “Deadpool.”

The fashionista killed it on the red carpet wearing a futristic black Atelier Versace gown with gold chain mail around the top. And to make the dress even better, it had pockets. Her sleek updo complemented the dress.

Blake livelyFrazer Harrison/Getty ImagesBlake Lively’s dress was gorgeous.

Here’s a closer look at those pockets:

Blake lively pockets dress golden globesFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

The full dress had a stunning, long train.

The couple looked dashing during the awards ceremony.

Blake ryan reynoldsFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lively later laughed at her husband as he and Andrew Garfield shared a kiss when Ryan Gosling won the award for best actor.

The two recently stepped out to honour Reynolds at the celebration for his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The couple have two daughters, Ines and James.

