Blake Lively Buys A House With Ryan Reynolds, Proof Kim Kardashian Staged The Wedding -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are supposedly looking at Manhattan apartments to buy together. We’re starting to think it would be very tiring to be Blake Lively’s friend.
- Nicolas Cage was snapped spending $2,000 on an ivory knife. That’s what we want, him having more knives.
- Piers Morgan must have his hands full with his young CNN program — he’s leaving “America’s Got Talent.”
- Rachael Ray showed some serious cleavage at an event last night. You will not catch Paula Deen in that jacket.
- Because thousands of hysterical Penn Staters isn’t enough, Ashton Kutcher took to Twitter to pronounce the firing of Joe Paterno a “no class” move — then backed off when Tweeters reminded him he runs an organisation that combats child sex trafficking.
- And Kim Kardashian’s ex-publicist went on record saying her wedding to Kris Humphries was, in fact, staged: the guy says “she knew weeks before getting married she didn’t want to do it.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.