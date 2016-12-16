Blake Lively and Ryan Renolds have made their first public appearance with their daughters

The INSIDER Summary:

• Ryan Reynolds got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

• His wife Blake Lively and their two daughters were there to support him.

• This is their first public appearance.

It’s a known fact that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the most perfect couples in Hollywood.

On Thursday, Reynolds, 40, attended his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, and in his speech, he thanked his wife of four years, Lively, and their daughters, both of whom were at the ceremony and sitting in the audience with their mum.

“I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me,” Reynolds said, according to People.

“You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me — second only to this star,” he joked. “You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential.”

Lively and Reynolds brought along their daughter James, 2, and their second daughter, who was born in September of this year.

In November, Reynolds got in trouble with Lively for revealing that their second child was a girl. Lively and Reynolds have made a priority of keeping both of their daughters out of the spotlight.

Lively, 29, bounced back quickly after the birth of her second daughter, attending her best friend’s wedding days after the delivery.

And while the actress has been open about getting in shape for her movie “The Shallows” with an intense exercise regimen and by cutting out gluten and soy from her diet, she has also been vocal about the unfair expectations placed on women’s bodies after giving birth.

“I think a woman’s body after having a baby is pretty amazing. You don’t need to be Victoria’s Secret ready right away, because you just did the most incredible miracle that life has to offer. You gave birth to a human being. So I would really like to see that celebrated,” the actress told Sunrise in Australia.

After Reynolds made his speech, he posed for photos alone before Lively, James and their youngest joined him on the red carpet.

All in all, it was quite the adorable outing for the family of four on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Congratulations on the new star (and beautiful family), Ryan Reynolds!

