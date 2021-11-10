Blake Lively painted her $995 shoes with red nail polish to match the rest of her outfit

Blake Lively at the 2021 ‘Free Guy’ premiere. Theo Wargo

On Tuesday, Blake Lively said on Instagram that she painted her $US995 ($AU1,347) heels with red nail polish.

Lively painted over the white jewels on the Manolo Blahnik shoes to match her all-red look.

The actress said her little DIY project was worth it.

Blake Lively is apologizing for how she styled her latest look.

On Tuesday, the actress attended an event for Betty Buzz, her new line of drink mixers, at the Empire State Building in New York City. Lively wore an all-red look that was made up of a Max Mara trench coat, a Georges Chakra dress, a Chanel purse, and the $US995 ($AU1,347) Manolo Blahnik Hangisi heels.

Blake Lively wore a George Chakra dress underneath her Max Mara trench coat. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

She shared a picture of herself from the event on Instagram and jokingly apologized to the designers for how she looked.

Lively apologized to Max Mara for tying the coat “like I’m the 5th Golden Girl,” and to the color pink “for using you to cheat on my red look” with a Chanel bag. She also said sorry to Manolo Blahnik for completely changing the look of her classic heels.

“I’m sorry: @manoloblahnik for painting the white jewels on my shoes with red nail polish as I was walking out the door. worth it tho,” she wrote.

Blake Lively shared on Instagram that she painted the heels right before heading out for the event. @blakelively/Instagram

The shoes Lively was wearing in the picture normally have “a square crystal buckle encased in a gunmetal frame,” according to the designer’s website.

Lively painted the white jewel with a red nail polish to match the rest of her all-red look. Manolo Blahnik

Representatives for Lively and Blahnik did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.