Blake Lively Launching Lifestyle Brand To Rival Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop'

Stephen Lovekin/Getty ‘There was so much that I cultivated, thinking that I wouldn’t be an actor,’ says Lively.

Blake Lively wants to be a “Gossip Girl” no more!

The 26-year-old wife of Ryan Reynolds announced today that she is launching a lifestyle brand “in a few months.”

“I have so many passions outside of acting and things that I grew up being good at and that I don’t utilise when acting,” the actress told Vogue UK. “Acting was something that my family did so I just kind of got into it by default, but there was so much that I cultivated, thinking that I wouldn’t be an actor.”

Lively continued, “The main element of it is that it’s about storytelling and it’s about living a very one-of-a-kind, curated life, and how to achieve that.”

Apparently, that means distancing herself from the CW show that made her famous.

“A lot has changed for me in the last year,” says Lively. “I got married, I finished ‘Gossip Girl’ after six years, I had my first break in a while and I’ve been working on this company … it has been nice to have a separation from my show.”

While Lively insists “There’s nothing like [her new company] out there, it’s without a genre,” the idea sounds similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s weekly lifestyle newsletter, “Goop” — which promotes the “Iron Man” actress’ cooking tips, recipes, clothing, favourite travel spots, relationship experts, and more.



But it looks like Lively actually can cook, as she demonstrated with model Elettra Wiedemann at the Bedford Post Inn kitchen where the two baked a sausage puff pastry. (See below.)

In the segment, Lively reveals, “I cooked at [upscale restaurant] Per Se and I went to go make their butterscotch pudding and they were like ‘Oh you really know what you’re doing.'”

As long as Lively stays away from comments like those, she will hopefully avoid Paltrow’s “I’m perfect and better than you” reputation.

