Blake Lively Launches E-Commerce Site And Writes The Most Unusual Letter You'll Ever Read

Celebrity Blake Lively has joined the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba and launched her own twee and kitsch e-commerce site called Preserve.Us.

No one really knows what Preserve.Us is; we know it’s part-blog and part-store (you can buy $US10 salt) but Lively took to the site this morning to write a letter to her visitors in hopes of sharing what she wants to accomplish with the launch of her site.

After reading the letter, we’re even more confused.

Here it is (and you can visit Preserve.Us here):

Sitting down to write this editor’s letter has been the hardest thing I’ve done yet on my Preserve journey. I’m more intimidated than I should probably admit. I’m no editor, no artisan, no expert. And certainly no arbiter of what you should buy, wear, or eat.

I am hungry, though… not just for enchiladas.

I’m hungry for experience.

I’m comfortable with the knowledge that I’m not a teacher, but rather, a student. I don’t do any one thing perfectly. I do a lot of things though. Some well, some not-so-well.

I’ve been fortunate enough to travel. I’ve been all over the world and all over this country. There’s so much life teeming out of every pocket of this nation. There are people creating magic with their bare hands. Creating things which land at that amazing intersection between art and function.

I’ve found that when approached with a curious spirit, people are kind, they’re generous, they answer, if asked. They will often open their doors and hearts and let you in. Because people with wisdom have stories to tell, and want them heard.

Everyone has a story to tell.

This idea is the cornerstone of Preserve.

So here at Preserve there are people, stories, essays, videos and goods which hopefully inspire your home, your style and your tongue. There’s expensive stuff. Inexpensive stuff. And everything in between. But their value, is up to you. We may romanticize it, calling it treasure. What we’re really saying is, we see worth on every level.

The function of Preserve is part magazine, part e-commerce hub, part philanthropic endeavour and above all, a place to showcase the power of imagination, ingenuity, quality, and above all, people.

Preserve is a creative space. A space which honours both tradition and innovation — a space which honours the future, while having a love affair with the past…

As for how we operate, we haven’t looked at Preserve as a new website, but rather as a new street. A sort of greatest hits of “Main Street, USA”. While the whole world races to keep up with technology, we tighten our laces, join the race, but our end goal is to preserve what’s already there.

A pretty lofty goal, a pretty lofty statement, but a group of determined hearts behind it.

As I wrap up, I have to recognise who Preserve really is now, before we’ve met you. “Preserve” isn’t me. It’s a handful of the most dedicated, soulful, wise, patient people I’ve ever had the honour of working alongside. People who’ve filled the pages of this site with a force of passion, talent and integrity. I’m grateful for our countless late nights building a home out of pixels, light and imagination.

We have a true team at Preserve, one that I acknowledge and thank my lucky stars for more often than I tell them. Although we may be tight knit, there will be no one more influential to the direction of Preserve, than you.

We’ve created this space to multiply our experiences. So Preserve.us isn’t just the U.S. It’s all of us.

With excitement and sincerity,

Blake

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.