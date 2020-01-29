Blake Lively made her red-carpet return in an off-the-shoulder dress and leather gloves

Greg Allen/Invision/AP Blake Lively attends a screening of ‘The Rhythm Section’ at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday.

Blake Lively made her red-carpet return on Monday after giving birth to her third child in 2019.

She wore an off-the-shoulder velvet dress from Dolce & Gabbana, leather gloves, and knee-high Louboutin boots for the event.

The actress was also photographed wearing the gloves and boots with a floral dress that same day.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Blake Lively returned to the red carpet for the first time since giving birth to her third child in 2019.

The actress attended a screening of “The Rhythm Section” at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday, and was photographed on the red carpet wearing a velvet gown. Her Dolce & Gabbana dress had off-the-shoulder short sleeves, which she wore with long leather gloves that covered most of her arms.

For shoes, she chose a knee-high pair of Christian Louboutin boots.

Dominik Bindl/Stringer/Getty Images She accessorized with knee-high boots and layers of necklaces.

To complete her red-carpet look, Lively donned layers of pearl and chain necklaces from Lorraine Schwartz.

After the event, Lively was photographed walking around Brooklyn in the same gloves and shoes she wore at the movie screening. But rather than wearing a velvet gown and elaborate necklaces, she changed into a long-sleeved floral dress from Ulyana Sergeenko with a slit down its skirt. She also went jewellery-free, aside from small earrings, and let her hair down.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images Blake Lively walks around Brooklyn on Monday.

Earlier that morning, Lively was photographed in Manhattan wearing a retro-inspired look comprised of a trench coat-style dress, burgundy leather boots, matching gloves, and a wavy hairstyle. Her outfit was designed by Valentino, and her jewels were from Marla Aaron.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images She was spotted in Manhattan earlier Monday morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.