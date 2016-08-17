Here's what Blake Lively cut out of her diet to get bikini ready

Blake Lively had given birth to her first child just eight months before filming her surfer-versus-shark thriller “The Shallows.” Lively needed to wear a bikini for most of the film, so she set out to lose weight and get in shape

— as fast as possible.

The 28-year-old actress followed an intense exercise regimen that had her working out five to six days a week. But on top of that, she also cut out some key foods from her diet to speed up the weight loss process, the Daily Mail reported.

“What we actually did was no gluten and no soy,” Lively told Australian radio show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

During an August 16 phone interview, Lively told the hosts that she initially thought cutting out soy would be easy. However, she quickly realised that “there is soy in everything,” including healthy and organic foods.

“But once you remove soy, you realise you are eating just like no processed foods,” Lively said. “That’s basically what I did: No processed foods and then working out.”

Columbia Pictures Lively, pictured here in ‘The Shallows,’ cut out soy and gluten to get in shape for the film. She said that led to cutting out processed foods all together.

At the end of her intense two-month diet and training regimen, Lively ended up being in better shape than she’d ever been before, the actress revealed.

“To do it after having a kid is actually really nice, because you see your body after having a kid and it’s beautiful because you just gave birth, but you’re like ‘Oh my god, this is not what my body looked like,'” Lively said.

The radio interview came shortly after Lively expressed her frustration over all the attention paid to her post-baby body. The actress told Sunrise, a morning show in Australia, that women face unfair expectations to get back in shape immediately after getting birth.

“I think a woman’s body after having a baby is pretty amazing. You don’t need to be Victoria’s Secret ready right away, because you just did the most incredible miracle that life has to offer. You gave birth to a human being. So I would really like to see that celebrated,” the actress told Sunrise.

