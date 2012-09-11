Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Secretly Wed—Here's Today's Buzz

- GettyBlake Lively, 25, and Ryan Reynolds, 35, secretly tied the knot Sunday night at Boone Hall Plantation in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., just outside of Charleston. The reception was held in a white tent at the plantation and Florence Welch, a friend of Lively’s, performed three songs. The couple, who have been together for about a year, recently purchased a home together in Bedford, N.Y.
- In other wedding news, “How I Met Your Mother” actress Cobie Smulders married “Saturday Night Live” star Taran Killam over the weekend at the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang, Calif.
- Jay Leno just extended his NBC contract to 2014 despite “Tonight Show” budget being slashed by 20 per cent.
- After not paying taxes in 2011, R.Kelly now owes the IRS a grand total of $6.2 million.
- Despite being divorced for over a year, George Lopez and his ex-wife Ann Serrano have finally agreed to split the actor’s AFTRA retirement fund down the middle … but only the portion of the fund representing the contributions George made during their 17-year marriage (from 1993-2010). No word on the exact sum, but it will be hefty.
- Jennifer Lawrence reveals she was thisclose to turning down her starring role in “The Hunger Games.” “Just saying yes to this one thing could completely change my life, and I don’t know if it’s going to be for the better … I don’t care about the size of the movie. I care about the story.”
- Rihanna unveils her new “goddess” tattoo spanning her ribcage in honour of her late grandmother.
