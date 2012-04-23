Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Buy A Beautiful $2 Million Love Nest In Bedford, NY

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Gettty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have taken another step in their Hollywood romance: they purchased real estate together.The duo reportedly purchased a $2 million “beautiful country home” in Bedford, N.Y., according to People magazine. The suburbs could be the perfect place to settle down and have a family.



rumours said the couple was spotted shopping the Connecticut real estate market last week.

The love birds starred in “The Green Lantern” together and have been dating about a year.

