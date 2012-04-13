Blake Griffin's Rough Night Included Missing This Wide-Open Dunk

The Los Angles Clipper beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 95-82 last night. But despite scoring 19 points and pulling down 13 rebounds, Blake Griffin had a rough night.



In addition to blowing the wide-open dunk seen below, he also had two layups blocked, and only received one alley-oop from Chris Paul. Just One! Poor guy.

Here’s the blown dunk. And click below to see the rest of Griffin’s highlights, including the blocked layups and the dunks he actually made…

