Blake Griffin's Rough Night Included Just One Dunk And These Two Air-Balled Free Throws

The good news for the Los Angeles Clippers is they beat the Atlanta Hawks 96-82 after losing eight of their previous 12 games. The great news for the Clippers is that they picked up the win despite an off-night from Blake Griffin, who scored just 12 points, his second-lowest scoring output this season.



And while we are used to showing aerial highlights of Griffin and Lob City, last night was something different entirely. The lowest point came when Griffin air-balled back-to-back free throws, proving that he can’t dunk from the free throw line.

Here’s the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And because he is Blake Griffin, we would be remiss if we didn’t show you his lone dunk (notice the nice little two-handed shove to the defender’s back just before the dunk)…

