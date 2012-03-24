Blake Griffin's Night Included Four Dunks And One Of The Hardest Fouls You Will Ever See

Photo: Fox Sports Clippers

Blake Griffin, the human highlight reel, had an up-and-down evening last night in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 97-90 loss to the New Orleans Hornets.Griffin delivered four of his signature dunks, including one alley-oop from one of his Lob City partners. But he also had a dunk attempt blocked, and was sent flailing after Jason Smith momentarily thought he was a bull and Griffin was a china shop. Smith was eventually ejected.



As for the Clippers, they have now lost three in a row and are suddenly in danger of missing the playoffs entirely.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at all of Griffin’s big plays including the flagrant foul…

