Blake Griffin Wasn't Even In The Frame When The Shot Went Up On This Insane Put-Back Dunk

Tony Manfred
NO blake griffinYouTube

Blake Griffin threw down one of his best dunks of the year on Wednesday night, sprinting from behind halfcourt for a put-back slam against the Warriors.

The dunk itself was spectacular. But the most amazing part is Blake’s position on the court when Danny Granger’s shot went up.

He wasn’t even in the frame:

Here’s the video (more below):

He doesn’t come into the picture until the shot is halfway to the hoop.

BLAKE DUNKSYouTube

