Blake Griffin's Car Dunk Becomes A New KIA Ad

Photo: KIA

he orchestration of Blake Griffin’s signature moment continues, as KIA has turned his “over the car” alley oop into a full-blown ad campaign.The car company ran a full-page ad in Friday’s USA Today built around this picture of Griffin soaring over a KIA Optima at last weekend’s All-Star Dunk Contest.

(Oh, and former Clipper Baron Davis is there too.)

In addition, there is also a TV ad that will air for the first time during tonight’s ESPN NBA coverage.

Oh, and here’s the dunk, in case you haven’t seen it.

