WATCH: NBA Star Blake Griffin Gets Vizio's First Android Tablet, Controls His Huge 3D TV With It

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Blake Griffin, NBA Rookie Of The Year, has a brand new Vizio tablet and is using it to watch movies and control his huge 3D TV set.The Vizio tablet is set to launch later this summer for $349.99, and has an 8-inch screen and a skinned-up version of Android that works with Vizio TV apps.



It has a built in infrared LED so it can be used as a universal remote with all of your entertainment system components.

See below for a video of Griffin checking out his new hardware.

(via Engadget)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

