Blake Griffin Describes The Awkward Party Donald Sterling Threw After Drafting Him

Mark J. Terrill/AP Donald Sterling led Blake Griffin by the hand around his ‘All White’ party in 2009

In his first post on Derek Jeter’s website The Players’ Tribune, Blake Griffin recalled an awkward party experience he had with Donald Sterling in 2009after the Clippers drafted him.

It was Sterling’s annual “White Party” in Malibu, at which every attendee wore all white clothes and the decor was entirely white.

It was the first time Griffin met Sterling since he was drafted.

Griffin says Sterling hired two supermodels in Clippers shirts to lead him around. Here’s how he describes the uncomfortable experience:

“Donald Sterling literally introduced me to everyone. Here’s how he did it, every single time, to every single group of people, while holding on to my hand: ‘Everyone, have you met our newest star? This is Blake! He was the number one pick in the entire NBA draft. Number one! Blake, where are you from?’ “Then I’d say I was from Oklahoma. ‘Oklahoma! And tell these people what you think about LA.’ “Then I’d say it was pretty cool. “‘And what about the women in LA, Blake?'”

Griffin also says that when he’d try to walk away while Sterling spoke to guests, Sterling would yank onto his hand and pull him back. He claims that at one point a guest said to him, “Just keep smiling, man, it will all be over soon.”

Sterling has since been banned from NBA and forced to sell the Clippers, which Steve Ballmer bought for $US2 billion this summer. Griffin claims that the atmosphere around the organisation is totally different and brighter since Sterling left.

