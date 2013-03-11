BLAKE GRIFFIN: This DeAndre Jordan Dunk Is The Best Dunk I've Ever Seen

Photo: YouTube

DeAndre Jordan caught a lob from Chris Paul, steamrolled Pistons guard Brandon Knight, and threw down one of the most stunning dunks of the year last night.After the game, the NBA’s preeminent dunker Blake Griffin told the AP, “That was the best dunk of the year and the best I’ve seen in person.”



The dunk:

To play devil’s advocate, a lot of what makes this dunk so awesome wasn’t really of Jordan’s doing. Yes, he steamrolled Knight, but he didn’t necessarily do anything that different from a normal alley-oop, Knight just happened to be underneath him.

It was amazing, yes. But Knight was really in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The most common reaction for players, fans, and coaches was pure astonishment.

Jordan himself:

Photo: YouTube

Blake Griffin had to be held back by his coach:

Photo: YouTube

Chris Paul just wondered around for a little:

Photo: YouTube

Lamar Odom (centre top):

Photo: YouTube

A little kid in the ground was going nuts:

Photo: YouTube

