WATCH: How An NBA Rim Feels About Blake Griffin's Dunking

Probably the biggest subplot (after Miami’s Big Three) of the 2010-11 NBA season has been the emergence of Blake Griffin, who seems to produce a SportsCenter worthy highlight every few minutes during Clippers games.



The Web site SongsAboutSports.com has created a humorous music video from a Staples centre rim’s perspective on Griffin’s thunderous dunks.

Check it out:

