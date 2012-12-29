Blake Griffin Mocks Teammate With Fake Mustache

After last night’s win over the Celtics, Blake Griffin answered questions from reporters while wearing a fake mustache. This was in response to Chris Paul’s State Farm commercial (seen below) in which his separated-at-birth twin, Cliff Paul, is a mustachioed insurance agent.



During the game, announcer Reggie Miller and Clippers superfan Billy Crystal also donned fake mustaches and glasses, which were part of a fan giveaway…

Photo: ESPN

Photo: TNT



