Blake Griffin Mocks Teammate With Fake Mustache

Cork Gaines

After last night’s win over the Celtics, Blake Griffin answered questions from reporters while wearing a fake mustache. This was in response to Chris Paul’s State Farm commercial (seen below) in which his separated-at-birth twin, Cliff Paul, is a mustachioed insurance agent.

During the game, announcer Reggie Miller and Clippers superfan Billy Crystal also donned fake mustaches and glasses, which were part of a fan giveaway…

Blake Griffin, mustache

Photo: ESPN

 

Reggie Miller and Billy Crystal, mustaches

Photo: TNT

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.