Blake Griffin is no stranger to being the top pick in a draft, but he doesn’t necessarily have an eye for football talent. Here, Griffin humorously endorses USC tight end Jordan Cameron, who may not even be in the top 10 players at his position, to be the top choice for the 2011 NFL Draft. (via Hot Clicks)



