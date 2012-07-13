Anthony Davis Might Make The Olympic Team After Blake Griffin Injures His Knee

Photo: AP

Blake Griffin twisted his knee during a US Olympic team scrimmage yesterday and has returned to LA, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.Anthony Davis has been recalled to Team USA training camp, seemingly in case Griffin is unable to participate in the Olympics.



The extent of Blake’s injury in unknown. It will certainly embolden people who say NBA stars shouldn’t be participating in the Olympics if he is out long-term.

On the bright side though, we could get to see Davis playing with LeBron, Durant, and Co. in London, which is just awesome.

