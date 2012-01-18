WATCH: Kris Humphries Got Dunked On By Blake Griffin Last Night

Kris Humphries officially joined the club of players who’ve been poster-ized by Blake Griffin yesterday.



In his first trip back to LA since his reality show days, Humphries was late to rotate as Griffin was driving to the hoop, and Blake threw it down over with a left hand.

It was only a glancing blow, but a poster nonetheless.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

