Blake Griffin Helped End The Clippers' Losing Skid With These Three Monster Dunks

Photo: FSClippers

Last night, the Los Angeles Clippers were able to end their 3-game losing streak, thanks in large part to the aerial show known as Blake Griffin.Griffin led the Clips with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and even added five assists.



The Clippers entered the evening just 6-9 in March. And while they currently have the fourth best record in the Western Conference, they are just 1.5 games ahead of the Houston Rockets who are currently on the outside of the playoff picture, looking in.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at all three of Griffin’s monster dunks.

