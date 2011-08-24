NBA Star Blake Griffin Is The Newest Intern At Funny Or Die

With the NBA lockout looming, basketball players are trying to find a way to keep themselves busy.



And Blake Griffin is doing just that, as an intern at FunnyOrDie.com, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Griffin will be learning about video production, and Mike Farrah, the President of Funny Or Die, told Yahoo! the NBA star would be treated just like any of the other interns.

Griffin loves comedy and told Yahoo! he’s excited for this opportunity:

“Just to get an inside look at how things are run here is exciting to me. I don’t know what interns at Funny Or Die are like, but I’m about to find out, I guess.”

