Blake Griffin Switches Hands In Mid-Air, Dunks On A 76ers Player

The LA Clippers have de-emphasised the “Lob City” moniker this year, putting together a deep team that can challenge anyone in the West when its clicking right.
But they can still whip out some spectacular dunks every once in a while.
Last night, Blake Griffin threw down an exceedingly difficult jam against the Sixers. He went up planning to dunk with his right hand, but when Spencer Hawes came to defend he somehow contorted his body around Hawes in mid-air, put the ball in his left hand, and dunked.
Griffin is known for his power, but this is just all body control:
He positions his body to dunk with the right hand:
Photo: YouTube
But then he switches to the left:
Photo: YouTube
And he throws it down:
Photo: YouTube
His teammates couldn’t even comprehend what happened:
Photo: YouTube
