The Los Angeles Clippers showed they can hang with the big boys by gutting out a 100-98 road victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night.



Blake Griffin went for a pedestrian 16 points and 12 rebounds, but that didn’t stop him from filling up highlight reels with this third quarter jam over Serge Ibaka (via Outside The Boxscore).

