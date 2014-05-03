Blake Griffin Bought A Gorgeous $US9 Million Home In Pacific Palisades

Whatever happens with both the deciding Game Seven against the Warriors Saturday night, and with the Los Angeles Clippers new search for an owner, Blake Griffin will have a Pacific Palisades paradise to retreat to.

The NBA superstar and dunk machine recently bough a $US9 million custom-built “Cape Cod-inspired” 9,100 square-foot home, according to Realtor.com. The mansion is located in the celebrity-lush alcove between Malibu and Santa Monica, and is spread across three floors.

Amenities include a home theatre with stadium seating, three fireplaces, a salt water pool, and six bedroom suites.

